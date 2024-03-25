Canada evacuating vulnerable Canadian citizens out of Haiti: Joly
Canada airlifted 18 vulnerable Canadians out of Haiti by helicopter to the Dominican Republic Monday and more will be offered the chance to evacuate in the coming days, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Monday.
Haiti has been in a profound security crisis since mid-2021, when gangs took control of key infrastructure and started violent turf wars that have led to a collapse of most medical and food systems in the country.
Two weeks ago, unelected Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed to resign once a transitional council is formed to oversee an international military intervention led by Kenya.
Canada has been advising Canadians against travelling to Haiti for two years, but were prompted to help people escape when all commercial flights to the country were cancelled, Joly said.
"The difference is now the airport is not functional, the security situation is untenable at the airport," Joly said at a press conference in Ottawa Monday.
"That is why in these circumstances it is important for us to be able to bring Canadians to safety."
The assisted evacuation is only available to people with a valid Canadian passport, Joly said, because of strict eligibility requirements in the Dominican Republic.
Canadian permanent residents, citizens without a valid passport, and the family members of Canadians are not eligible for the helicopter airlift. The government is working on other ways to help those people leave the country, Joly said.
There are close to 3,000 Canadians officially registered as remaining in the country, said Julie Sunday, assistant deputy minister of consular, security, and emergency management.
However fewer than 300 have requested assistance to leave the country and only about 30 people signalled that they were "travel ready," she said.
"We're prioritizing the most vulnerable Canadians. For example, those who have a medical condition or those who have children," Joly said.
Earlier this month, Canada airlifted most of its diplomats from its embassy in Port-au-Prince by helicopter, sending them to the neighbouring Dominican Republic to work remotely because of the increasingly volatile security situation.
Canada's ambassador to Haiti, André François Giroux, will remain in the country, Joly reiterated Monday.
"We know that the Haitian people need us," Joly said in French.
Canada has also deployed diplomatic and consular staff to assist with the evacuation of vulnerable Canadians from the country.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada evacuating vulnerable Canadian citizens out of Haiti: Joly
Canada airlifted 18 vulnerable Canadians out of Haiti by helicopter to the Dominican Republic Monday and more will be offered the chance to evacuate in the coming days, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
Sacha Baron Cohen's representative responds to Rebel Wilson claims
Rebel Wilson is claiming Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to stop the release of her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'
Bell CEO to appear before federal committee over thousands of job cuts
The head of Bell Canada will testify before members of Parliament next month over the company's decision to cut thousands of jobs across Canada.
NFL owners unanimously approve a rule that bans the hip-drop tackle
NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent.
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
Youth, diagnosed with cannabis-induced psychosis, support dose recommendation
Two young people who were diagnosed with cannabis-induced psychosis are supporting an expert panel's recommendation that Health Canada establish a standard dose for cannabis, saying it would help nudge people toward safer consumption.
NEW Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up US$175M
A New York appeals court on Monday agreed to hold off collection of former President Donald Trump's more than US$454 million civil fraud judgment -- if he puts up $175 million within 10 days.
Canada
-
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
-
Meet this Saskatchewan sculptor who looks to nature for artistic inspiration
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and when you throw in nature and mix it with art, the results can be stunning. That's the case with Saskatchewan artist Rich Loffler, who has a way of bringing life to everything he works on.
-
Court drops charges against Ontario police officers involved in fatal 2020 shooting of 18-month-old
Criminal charges laid against the three Ontario provincial police officers involved in the death of a one-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes, Ont. three years ago were withdrawn during a Monday court appearance.
-
Daycare provider ordered to refund B.C. parents after chickenpox party dispute
A so-called “chickenpox party” was at the centre of a recent dispute between a B.C. family and their daycare provider, according to a decision from the Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Are you choosing not to fly on Boeing 737 planes? We want to hear from you
Amid ongoing safety issues with Boeing 737s, some travellers are opting not to fly on the aircraft. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Anne Murray surprises Junos, Charlotte Cardin and Talk among top winners at Halifax bash
Anne Murray swooped into the Juno Awards to give viewers a hearty East Coast welcome, as host Nelly Furtado added some extra spark to the early festivities.
World
-
Macron says Islamists who hit Russia had tried to attack France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the gunmen who killed 137 people in a concert hall outside Moscow were part of an Islamic State branch that was behind foiled attempts to attack France over the past few months.
-
Beyond 'yellow flag' law, Maine commission highlights another missed opportunity before shootings
The commission probing Maine’s deadliest mass shooting concluded law enforcement had ample grounds to pursue assault charges against Robert Card for punching a fellow U.S. army reservist in the face six weeks before he killed 18 people in Lewiston.
-
U.S., U.K. accuse China over sweeping spy campaign that may have hit millions
U.S. and British officials on Monday filed charges, imposed sanctions, and called out Beijing over a sweeping cyberespionage campaign that allegedly hit millions of people - including lawmakers, academics, journalists and more.
-
Colourful paintings of daily life uncovered in 4,300-year-old Egyptian tomb
Colourful paintings of daily life in ancient Egypt have been discovered in a tomb dating back more than 4,300 years.
-
Maduro makes official re-election run while would-be rival struggles to register candidacy
Polls show that Venezuelans would trounce the unpopular Maduro by a landslide if given half a chance. But the self-proclaimed socialist leader has so far managed to block his chief opponents from running while alternately negotiating and then reneging on minimal electoral guarantees promised to the U.S. government in exchange for relief from oil sanctions
-
Colorado university hires 2 former U.S. attorneys to review shooting, recommend any changes
The Colorado university where a student is charged with killing his suitemate and another person in a dorm room last month has hired two former U.S. attorneys to review what led to the shooting and recommend whether any campus policies and procedures should be changed. John Suthers, who most recently served as mayor of Colorado Springs, and Jason Dunn, have been asked to conduct the review prompted by the Feb. 16 shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. An executive summary of key findings and recommendations will be released, and the university's emergency management team can then work on any suggested changes, chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said in an email sent to the campus on Thursday and released to The Associated Press on Monday. Nicholas Jordan, 25, is accused of killing Samuel Knopp, 24, a senior studying music, and his friend, Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, a mother of two who loved singing. Authorities have not revealed a motive but the shooting came about a month after Jordan allegedly threatened to kill Knopp amid an ongoing dispute about living conditions in their shared living area, according to Jordan's arrest affidavit. Another suitemate told investigators that he and Knopp had made multiple complaints about Jordan’s “living area cleanliness,” and his marijuana and cigarette smoking. The death threat came after Knopp gathered some trash in a bag and placed it at the door of Jordan’s bedroom in the pod-style dorm, which included a shared living area and individual bedrooms, the other suitemate said. “Mr. Jordan threatened Mr. Knopp and told him that he would ”kill him” and there would be consequences if Mr. Jordan was asked to take out the trash again,” police said in the document. The dispute in early January was reported to campus police and housing officials, but there is no indication in the document that university officials made any attempt to remove the suspect from the suite, despite multiple reports of conflicts, including the threat. The university has declined to say whether it took any action in response to the problems, citing the ongoing criminal investigation and federal student privacy laws. Jordan, a junior who had been studying accounting at the university, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Jordan has not been asked to enter a plea yet and his prosecution is on hold for now because of concerns about his mental health. Last week, a judge ordered that Jordan's mental competency be evaluated by a psychologist at the request of Jordan's lawyer. The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs has about 11,000 students. It was founded in 1965 and started as a division of the University of Colorado in Boulder, the state’s flagship public college. It was recognized as an independent college in 1974.
Politics
-
Canada welcomes Gaza ceasefire vote at United Nations Security Council: Joly
Canada welcomes the United Nations Security Council's call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas during Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
-
Liberal MPs call on finance minister to fund disability benefit in upcoming budget
Dozens of Liberal members of Parliament are calling on the finance minister to set aside money for the Canada Disability Benefit in next month's federal budget.
-
Greece would 'absolutely' be interested in purchasing Canadian LNG: Greek PM
Greece would 'of course' be interested in purchasing Canada's liquefied natural gas if the resource could be made available to the Mediterranean country, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says.
Health
-
Youth, diagnosed with cannabis-induced psychosis, support dose recommendation
Two young people who were diagnosed with cannabis-induced psychosis are supporting an expert panel's recommendation that Health Canada establish a standard dose for cannabis, saying it would help nudge people toward safer consumption.
-
Naturopathic doctors aren't solution to primary care crisis: doctors, health experts
Amid a family doctor shortage in Canada, many naturopathic doctors position themselves as a solution, arguing that they have the training to be a patient's primary care provider. That's raising alarm among medical doctors and health experts.
-
How to talk to kids about a cancer diagnosis, according to experts
Talking to children about the cancer diagnosis of their parent or loved one is important, and while families may have an instinct to protect their child from the scary feelings that come with it – clear communication is helpful for kids, said Dr. Claudia Gold, a pediatrician and early relational health specialist in Massachusetts.
Sci-Tech
-
Big brands could pivot easily if TikTok goes away. For many small businesses, it's another story
If content creators and corporate executives made TikTok videos about the platform’s possible U.S. demise, disco diva Gloria Gaynor’s "I Will Survive" could supply the soundtrack.
-
How to get around Instagram's new limits on political content
Instagram has started an automatic clamp down on the amount of political content appearing in its users' feeds, but there is a relatively quick and easy way to turn off the controls if you don't want to keep the limitations place.
-
How to safely view the solar eclipse using household materials
With the solar eclipse just a week away, it’s time to think about how to safely view the celestial show.
Entertainment
-
Sacha Baron Cohen's representative responds to Rebel Wilson claims
Rebel Wilson is claiming Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to stop the release of her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'
-
Kevin Bacon says he'll attend 'Footloose' high school's final prom
Kevin Bacon announced this week to a gym full of students from Utah's Payson High School, where his iconic movie 'Footloose' was filmed, that he will be making an appearance at the school's final prom.
-
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
Business
-
NEW
NEW Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
-
Judge dismisses lawsuit by Musk's X against nonprofit researchers tracking hate speech on platform
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Elon Musk's X Corp. against the non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate, which has documented the increase in hate speech on the site since it was acquired by the Tesla owner.
-
CPKC's Creel sees his compensation jump to $20 million after railway merger
The head of Canada's second-biggest railway enjoyed a big jump in compensation after a historic year for the company as it integrated a major acquisition.
Lifestyle
-
Barcelona's famous Sagrada Familia will finally be completed in 2026
The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona will finally be finished in 2026, more than 140 years after construction started, officials have confirmed.
-
Laurent de Brunhoff, 'Babar the Elephant' author, dies aged 98
Writer and illustrator Laurent de Brunhoff, who continued his father's legacy by producing dozens of original books for his 'Babar the Elephant' series, has died aged 98.
-
Everest climbers will have to take their poop away with them, as Nepal tries to address growing waste problem
Those hoping to climb Everest this year will have to make some slight adjustments to their packing list, as new rules now mandate that climbers bring their excrement down with them from the world’s highest peak, in a bid to tackle pollution.
Sports
-
NFL owners unanimously approve a rule that bans the hip-drop tackle
NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent.
-
Andersen stops 31 shots as surging Hurricanes trim Leafs 2-1
Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho scored as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Sunday night for their sixth win in seven games.
-
Canada's Rachel Homan wins gold at World Women's Curling Championship
Canada's Rachel Homan beat Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 7-5 to win gold at the world women's curling championship.
Autos
-
What some Ontarians are doing to protect their vehicles from auto theft
Recent unconventional guidance from a Toronto police officer has sparked a wider discussion about car theft across the province.
-
Statistics Canada reports retail sales down in January as new car sales fell
A retreat in new car purchases helped push the country's retail sales down 0.3 per cent to $67 billion in January, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
Alberta set to fully reinstate gas tax of 13 cents a litre after drop in oil prices
Gas prices are set to rise in Alberta next month, with the provincial government fully reinstating its fuel tax following a drop in oil prices.
Local Spotlight
Alberta testing water tech as possible extreme drought looms
Alberta is spending millions of dollars on technology projects to help conserve, track and manage water usage as the province faces the risk of extreme drought conditions into the spring and summer.
Canadian military expects to secure contract for B.C. drone base by end of 2024
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
Record March snow in New Brunswick over the weekend
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says some daily snow records for a March 23 were likely broken in New Brunswick over the weekend.
How to safely view the solar eclipse using household materials
With the solar eclipse just a week away, it’s time to think about how to safely view the celestial show.
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
Windsor goalie shines representing Mexico at IIFH Championship
A 17-year-old hockey goalie who lives in Windsor is fresh off a historic run representing his home country of Mexico at the IIHF U18 World Championship in Istanbul.
Meet this Saskatchewan sculptor who looks to nature for artistic inspiration
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and when you throw in nature and mix it with art, the results can be stunning. That's the case with Saskatchewan artist Rich Loffler, who has a way of bringing life to everything he works on.
What does it mean to be biracial in a multicultural country like Canada?
Paired with a feeling of non-belonging, biracial children often have to carve out their own identities, starting with what society tells them they are or are not.
Vancouver
-
'Young child' dies after UTV falls through ice on B.C. lake: RCMP
A young child died in B.C.'s Cariboo region died over the weekend when a UTV fell through the ice on Tyee Lake, according to authorities.
-
Loblaws fined $7,000 after 16-year-old sold wine at Surrey, B.C., store
A major Canadian food retailer was fined thousands of dollars after one of its B.C. grocery stores sold wine to a 16-year-old.
-
Canadian military expects to secure contract for B.C. drone base by end of 2024
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
Toronto
-
Body found in backyard near Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga: police
Police are asking for the public’s help after a body was found in the backyard of a home along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga on Monday morning.
-
Toronto cop details chaotic moments following death of Const. Jeffery Northrup in trial testimony
Testifying from the witness box in a downtown courtroom on Monday, a police officer who witnessed the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup in the parkade under Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square in 2021 described a chaotic scene that ensued following the officer's death.
-
What some Ontarians are doing to protect their vehicles from auto theft
Recent unconventional guidance from a Toronto police officer has sparked a wider discussion about car theft across the province.
Calgary
-
Calgary man at centre of 30-hour standoff came outside with loaded shotgun: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released more details about a deadly 30-hour standoff with Calgary police, saying the suspect came outside with a loaded shotgun.
-
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
-
Ian White reminisces about his connection to Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome
I have to admit I’ve become rather fond of the place.
Ottawa
-
NEW
NEW Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
-
Staff recommend no pilot project allowing alcohol drinking in some Ottawa parks in 2024
In response to an inquiry from Capital Ward Coun. Shawn Menard, staff recommend the city of Ottawa not launch a pilot project for alcohol consumption in Ottawa parks this summer, while staff continue with the review of the Parks and Facilities Bylaw.
-
Average of 5 vehicles a day reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024
Statistics available on the Ottawa Police Service Crime Map shows 463 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa since January 1. By comparison, police reported 504 vehicles stolen in the first six months of 2023, and 387 vehicles stolen between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Bill 96 could lead to 'disappearance of popular products': International Trademark Association
Proposed regulations on the language of commercial signage could lead to the 'disappearance of popular products' from Quebec stores, says an international business group.
-
Preliminary hearing begins for Quebec man charged with murder in daycare bus crash
A preliminary hearing is underway for a Quebec man accused of killing two young children by allegedly driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare last year.
-
Global Affairs says two more Canadians have died in Ukraine-Russia war
Global Affairs Canada says two more Canadians have died in the war between Ukraine and Russia, bringing the total number of Canadians killed in that conflict to 11.
Edmonton
-
'Big day': Edmonton City Hall reopens to public 2 months after shooting
Edmontonians are able to visit city hall for the first time in two months as of Monday.
-
'I haven't had the easiest journey': Oilers' Zach Hyman reflects on path to 50 goals
Zach Hyman was never — not once — the best player on his team.
-
Bell CEO to appear before federal committee over thousands of job cuts
The head of Bell Canada will testify before members of Parliament next month over the company's decision to cut thousands of jobs across Canada.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth Monday morning.
-
Record March snow in New Brunswick over the weekend
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says some daily snow records for a March 23 were likely broken in New Brunswick over the weekend.
-
Coast Guard removes, dismantles vessel in Nova Scotia
The Canadian Coast Guard has removed, dismantled, and recycled a vessel moored near Marie Joseph, N.S., for seven years.
Winnipeg
-
Board denies day parole for Winnipeg man who sexually assaulted girl, woman in 2014
The Parole Board of Canada has denied day release for a man who beat and sexually assaulted a girl and a woman in separate random attacks in Winnipeg a decade ago.
-
Woman dead, toddler injured in collision on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Mounties are investigating a two-vehicle collision on a Manitoba highway where a woman died and three people, including a two-year-old, were hurt.
-
How many Winnipeggers had vehicles towed during snow route parking ban
The snow route parking ban season has come to an end in Winnipeg, and now the city is sharing how many tickets were handed out and how many vehicles were towed.
Regina
-
Sask.'s refusal to collect carbon tax has support from Canadians across the country
Fifty-eight per cent of Saskatchewan residents who took part in a recent poll feel the province is doing the right thing by refusing to collect carbon tax for natural gas and electric home heating.
-
Meet this Saskatchewan sculptor who looks to nature for artistic inspiration
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and when you throw in nature and mix it with art, the results can be stunning. That's the case with Saskatchewan artist Rich Loffler, who has a way of bringing life to everything he works on.
-
RCMP investigation ongoing near Neudorf, Sask. people asked to avoid area
RCMP say an ongoing investigation near the community of Neudorf, Sask. is taking place and people in the area may notice an increased police presence.
Kitchener
-
Six people displaced after fire rips through Cambridge townhouse
Six residents of a townhome on Linden Drive have been displaced after a fire early Monday morning, Cambridge Fire says.
-
Bike coaches being added to trains on Kitchener GO line
Metrolinx is adding more coaches to trains on the Kitchener Line – but not for commuters. The agency is making extra room on GO Trains for bicycles and e-bikes.
-
When the Rangers, Storm and Bulldogs hit the ice in the OHL playoffs
The OHL playoffs kick off later this week in both the Eastern and Western Conference, and we have a rundown of the first matchups of the tournament.
Saskatoon
-
More Sask. teens being targeted by sextortion scams, RCMP says
The Saskatchewan RCMP says its investigators have seen a significant rise in reports of financially-motivated online sextortion scams targeting youth between the ages of 13 and 16.
-
Saskatoon city council to approve second phase of controversial freeway project
A local environmental group is rallying support against a proposed freeway around Saskatoon that would pass through two sensitive natural wetlands.
-
Saskatoon drivers could soon see more commercial billboards on Circle Drive
Saskatoon councillors are considering axing a 2018 policy that limits the number of commercial billboards on busy public roadways.
Northern Ontario
-
Eight arrested in Timmins police standoff after 911 call
Timmins police arrested eight people on various charges including kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder following a 15-hour standoff on the weekend.
-
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
-
Doug Ford to extend Ontario gas tax cut until end of 2024
The Ontario government will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cut until the end of the year.
London
-
One person injured, robbery investigation in east London
One person has been taken to hospital with what police describe as "serious injuries," as part of a robbery investigation. Around 11 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Dundas Street near Arvilla Boulevard.
-
Weapons-related charges laid in Woodstock against Mississauga man
A loaded handgun has been seized as part of an investigation in Woodstock. On Friday, police started the investigation after getting information that a person was in possession of a firearm.
-
Helping hospital staff with harm reduction strategies
St. Joseph’s Health Care and London Health Sciences Centre have been using a federal investment to train staff on how to be more compassionate among other things.
Barrie
-
Deadly apartment fire in Orillia under investigation
A 67-year-old woman has died after suffering serious injuries when a fire broke out in an apartment in Orillia over the weekend.
-
Driver charged with being impaired after collision
Police charged an individual with driving under the influence following a collision last week in the Town of Caledon.
-
Driver accused of stunt driving will be walking for a while after car is towed away: OPP
Provincial police patrolling the roads said they nabbed a stunt driver Monday morning speeding more than 60 kilometres per hour over the posted limit.
Windsor
-
OPP investigating trailer fires at Leisure Lake
Essex County OPP are investigating trailer fires at an RV resort and campground in Ruthven.
-
'He was worthy of our love': Inquest begins into death of Windsorite who was struggling with depression and addiction
The inquest has begun into the death of a Windsorite who was struggling with depression and addiction.
-
Windsor goalie shines representing Mexico at IIFH Championship
A 17-year-old hockey goalie who lives in Windsor is fresh off a historic run representing his home country of Mexico at the IIHF U18 World Championship in Istanbul.
Vancouver Island
-
Former Victoria lawyer disbarred for misconduct, ordered to pay $49K in legal costs
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.
-
Canadian military expects to secure contract for B.C. drone base by end of 2024
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
-
Impairment ruled out after Victoria cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
A Victoria-area cyclist is fighting for his life after he was struck by a car and rushed to hospital early Sunday evening.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
Lethbridge
-
Dog killed in Lethbridge hit-and-run, witnesses sought by police
Lethbridge police are looking for video of a hit-and-run on Sunday afternoon that saw a woman and her dog hit by a vehicle, killing the dog.
-
Lethbridge unveils first-aid trauma kit at ENMAX Centre
As part of a public awareness campaign aimed at promoting first-aid during emergencies, the City of Lethbridge is providing a lifesaving kit at the ENMAX Centre.
-
Hurricanes wrap up regular season on winning note,defeating Tigers 4-3 in OT
The Hurricanes wrapped up their regular season on a winning note Saturday night, defeating the Tigers 4-3 in overtime in a game played in Medicine Hat, Alta.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Trucking company, director fined $140K for violating Environmental Protection Act
A trucking company based in Alberta has been fined $125,000 for environmental offences in northwestern Ontario that date back to 2021.
-
OPP officer shoots man holding 'edged weapon' in Thessalon
The province's Special Investigations Unit is probing an altercation in Thessalon, Ont. on Friday night where a man has survived a police shooting and is now in stable condition at a hospital.
-
What should be the official bird of Sault Ste. Marie?
Sault Ste. Marie hasn't quite "gone to the birds" but it is looking to become a "bird-friendly city."
N.L.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.