Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'

The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan "due to the deteriorating security situation" in the country.

Canadians who want to leave Sudan may be able to find commercial options through Port Sudan along the Red Sea, the federal government said in an updated travel notice issued Saturday night.

The federal government's latest travel advisory on Sudan urges Canadians to avoid travelling to the Wadi Seidna Air Base, north of the capital, Khartoum, where countries including Canada have organized flights for their citizens and others.

The decision comes after federal officials confirmed that more than 375 Canadians had been flown out of Sudan on national and allied aircraft as of Friday, with at least one evacuation flight having taken place Saturday.

As many as 300 Canadians in Sudan were still seeking assistance as of Friday.

Fighting between rival generals leading Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces has killed more than 400 civilians, said the Sudan Doctors' Syndicate, which is monitoring casualties. More than 2,000 others also have been wounded.

Defence Minister Anita Anand told reporters during a virtual press conference on Saturday that flights would continue for as long as possible, while also warning that, "The window for opportunity at the airfield is closing."

She said the Canadian Armed Forces had deployed as many 200 members to the region, while HMCS Montreal and MV Asterix, a frigate and Naval Replenishment Unit Motor Vessel bound for the Indo-Pacific region, had been re-tasked with staying near Port Sudan.

Anand is scheduled to provide an update on the situation in Sudan this morning.

The U.K. government also ended its evacuation flights from Wadi Seidna Air Base, with its last plane leaving Saturday night. The government says more than 1,888 people were brought out of the country on 21 flights.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has travelled to Kenya to learn more about what Canada can do to respond to the situation in Sudan. The Canadian embassy in Khartoum has since relocated to Nairobi, Kenya.

As of Sunday, Sudanese nationals in Canada can apply for free to extend their stay or change their status as a visitor, student or temporary worker.

The Canada Border Services Agency also has issued a temporary halt on removals to Sudan, with some exceptions.

