Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan "due to the deteriorating security situation" in the country.
Canadians who want to leave Sudan may be able to find commercial options through Port Sudan along the Red Sea, the federal government said in an updated travel notice issued Saturday night.
The federal government's latest travel advisory on Sudan urges Canadians to avoid travelling to the Wadi Seidna Air Base, north of the capital, Khartoum, where countries including Canada have organized flights for their citizens and others.
The decision comes after federal officials confirmed that more than 375 Canadians had been flown out of Sudan on national and allied aircraft as of Friday, with at least one evacuation flight having taken place Saturday.
As many as 300 Canadians in Sudan were still seeking assistance as of Friday.
Fighting between rival generals leading Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces has killed more than 400 civilians, said the Sudan Doctors' Syndicate, which is monitoring casualties. More than 2,000 others also have been wounded.
Defence Minister Anita Anand told reporters during a virtual press conference on Saturday that flights would continue for as long as possible, while also warning that, "The window for opportunity at the airfield is closing."
She said the Canadian Armed Forces had deployed as many 200 members to the region, while HMCS Montreal and MV Asterix, a frigate and Naval Replenishment Unit Motor Vessel bound for the Indo-Pacific region, had been re-tasked with staying near Port Sudan.
Anand is scheduled to provide an update on the situation in Sudan this morning.
The U.K. government also ended its evacuation flights from Wadi Seidna Air Base, with its last plane leaving Saturday night. The government says more than 1,888 people were brought out of the country on 21 flights.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has travelled to Kenya to learn more about what Canada can do to respond to the situation in Sudan. The Canadian embassy in Khartoum has since relocated to Nairobi, Kenya.
As of Sunday, Sudanese nationals in Canada can apply for free to extend their stay or change their status as a visitor, student or temporary worker.
The Canada Border Services Agency also has issued a temporary halt on removals to Sudan, with some exceptions.
With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
Fossil fuel investments still necessary during clean energy transition: ex-BoC governor Carney
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney insists achieving net-zero emissions does not necessarily mean a complete halt on investments in the oil and gas sector during the transition.
Texas man kills 5 neighbours after they complained of gunfire
A man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbours, killing an eight-year-old and four others inside a house near Houston, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay
A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.
Royal watchers preparing for a shorter, smaller coronation than one 70 years ago
King Charles III's coronation on May 6 is sure to be a lavish affair, even if details released so far suggest the event will be more muted than his mother's 70 years ago.
In eastern Ukraine, rockets fall like rain
Since last summer, Druzhkivka, and other cities like it in Ukraine's Donbas, have come under regular shelling from advancing Russian forces, just a few dozen kilometres away.
Canada
-
Royal watchers preparing for a shorter, smaller coronation than one 70 years ago
King Charles III's coronation on May 6 is sure to be a lavish affair, even if details released so far suggest the event will be more muted than his mother's 70 years ago.
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
Alberta's two main political rivals have baggage to shed ahead of May 29 election
Alberta’s two main provincial political party leaders are set to duel for the province's highest office starting Monday in a campaign that for both could be a case of win or go home.
-
Hillary Clinton to speak at 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa
Hillary Clinton, former first lady and secretary of state of the United States, will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in conversation at the 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa on Friday, May 5.
-
'Uncertainty and anxiety': PSAC strike impacts citizenship oaths, visa renewals and planned trips
Many who need to renew their passports and visas or even take their citizenship oaths have been waiting in limbo amid a 10-day strike by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
-
PSAC picketer in roadway comes face to face with NB Power truck
There was a dramatic scene at the entrance to Base Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B., Friday when a New Brunswick Power truck came face to face with picketers in the road.
World
-
Gas leak in northern India leaves 11 dead, 4 hospitalized
Eleven people died and four more were hospitalized after a gas leak Sunday in northern India's Punjab state, local media reported. The incident occurred at an industrial area in Ludhiana city, but the source of the gas leak is still unclear, police told the Press Trust of India news agency.
-
Wrongfully convicted Kansas man to get US$7.5 million payment
A Kansas man who spent 16 years in prison for a rape and murder he didn't commit will receive US$7.5 million from the county where he was arrested and convicted of the crime.
-
Details revealed about King Charles III's coronation service
King Charles III, keen to show that he can be a unifying figure for everyone in the United Kingdom, will be crowned in a ceremony that will for the first time include the active participation of faiths other than the Church of England.
-
Judge in Catholic bankruptcy recuses over church donations
A federal judge overseeing the New Orleans Roman Catholic bankruptcy recused himself in a late-night reversal that came a week after an Associated Press report showed he donated tens of thousands of dollars to the archdiocese and consistently ruled in favor of the church in the case involving nearly 500 clergy sex abuse victims.
-
Canadian socialite pleads guilty in shooting death of Belize police officer
A Canadian socialite has plead guilty to manslaughter in the May 2021 shooting death of a senior police officer in Belize.
-
Israelis rally for 17th week against judicial overhaul plans
Tens of thousands of Israelis protested judicial overhaul proposals Saturday in the 17th weekly rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition.
Politics
-
LIVE
LIVE | Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.
-
375 Canadians brought out of Sudan as fighting continues: officials
More than 375 Canadians have been flown out of Sudan as of Friday and at least one evacuation flight is planned Saturday as fighting continues in the northeast African nation.
-
Fossil fuel investments still necessary during clean energy transition: ex-BoC governor Carney
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney insists achieving net-zero emissions does not necessarily mean a complete halt on investments in the oil and gas sector during the transition.
Health
-
Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
-
Dutch court bans sperm donor who fathered at least 550
A Dutch court on Friday banned a man from donating any more of his sperm after he fathered at least 550 children in the Netherlands and other countries and misled prospective parents about the number of offspring he helped to conceive.
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
Sci-Tech
-
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
China's Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
Water may be more widespread and recent on Mars than previously thought, based on observations of Martian sand dunes by China's rover.
-
Key radar antenna stuck on Europe's Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A critical antenna is jammed on a Jupiter-bound spacecraft launched two weeks ago, the European Space Agency reported Friday.
Entertainment
-
Willie Nelson inhales the love at 90th birthday concert
A two-night celebration of country legend Willie Nelson took place at the Hollywood Bowl starting Saturday, where generations of stars sang his songs in tribute.
-
Louis Vuitton dazzles luxury-seeking Seoul with first pre-fall show
LVMH's top fashion brand Louis Vuitton held its first-ever pre-fall fashion show on Saturday on a bridge in Seoul, the capital of a leading luxury market.
-
'Our duty to stay': New documentary chronicles first days of Russia-Ukraine war
A new documentary about the first days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine is premiering in Canada at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto.
Business
-
Judge rules against Google, allows antitrust case to proceed
A federal judge on Friday rejected a motion from Google to toss out the government's antitrust case against it.
-
Frustration grows over wait on OxyContin maker's settlement
More than a year after OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a tentative settlement over the toll of opioids that was accepted nearly universally by the groups suing the company, including thousands of people injured by the drug, money is still not rolling out.
-
Imperial Oil reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
Imperial Oil Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend as it reported it earned $1.25 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
Lifestyle
-
'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay
A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.
-
The last video rental store in Kingston, Ont. is closing
From the rise of the VHS tape to the switch to DVDs and Blu-ray, Classic Video in Kingston, Ont. has seen it all. But now, the store is hitting the stop button.
-
Silencing your notifications after work makes you a better leader, study says
A new study by University of Florida researchers found that ignoring work emails when at home and disconnecting from work can help you to be a better leader.
Sports
-
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
-
Record five Canadian players selected in 2023 NFL draft
Five Canadians have been selected in this year's NFL draft, the most ever.
-
Injured Embiid 'doubtful' for Game 1, says 76ers coach
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers says NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 1 of the playoff series against the Boston Celtics with a sprained right knee.
Autos
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.