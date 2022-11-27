'Calling a spade a spade': Foreign affairs minister signals tougher stance on China in new Indo-Pacific Strategy

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.

Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'

Opinion

Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew

By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS

A Politics Newsletter

Sign up for a twice-weekly update from our Ottawa bureau on news from Parliament Hill.

Power Play

Evan Solomon talks to people and players who dominate the political scene

A Podcast About Polling

CTVNews.ca's Michael Stittle and Nanos Research's Nik Nanos delve into the opinions of Canadians

Question Period

Evan Solomon hosts Canada's top weekly Sunday morning political program

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title

Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

    Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie 'Fame' and then belted out the era-defining hit 'Flashdance ... What a Feeling' from 1983's 'Flashdance,' has died. She was 63.

    Actress/singer Irene Cara poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California in 1983. (Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

  • Feast and famine for Disney at Thanksgiving box office

    Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.'s animated offering 'Strange World' fizzled with audiences out of the gates. The production, which carried a reported US$180 million budget, grossed just $18.6 million in ticket sales in its first five days and $11.9 million over the weekend in North American theatres, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Business

  • Banks to give financial update in Q4 results ahead of possible recession next year

    Canadian banks are set to reveal how they're faring in the lead up to a possible recession as they report quarterly earnings this week. As central banks raise interest rates to slow inflation, economic fears have held bank stocks back compared with the overall market, so analysts will be looking to see how well set up the sector is before an expected slowdown next year.

    Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on June 16, 2010. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan)

  • Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees

    Pretty much everyone hates Airbnb cleaning fees -- those pesky charges tacked on to your vacation rental bill that supposedly cover the costs to get the place ready for the next visitors. Travelers don't like the expense, and hosts don't like charging them, either.

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social