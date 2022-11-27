'Calling a spade a spade': Foreign affairs minister signals tougher stance on China in new Indo-Pacific Strategy
The federal government has unveiled its long-awaited Indo-Pacific Strategy, which details a decade of plans for investment and partnerships in the region, and signals a tougher stance on China going forward.
In an interview with CTV’s Question Period with Joyce Napier, airing Sunday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said the document simply puts in writing what Canada and its allies have long been moving toward when it comes to how they will engage with China.
“We’re calling a spade a spade,” she said. “When it comes to our engagement with China, we're clear: this is about protecting our national interests without compromising our values.”
“I've said it many times, and I'm saying it again: this is about making sure that we will compete with China when we ought to and we will co-operate with them when we must, and that includes on the question of climate change, on the question of pandemic prevention and also nuclear non-proliferation.”
The 23-page Indo-Pacific Strategy outlines the next decade worth of Canada’s initiatives and investments — totalling nearly $2.3 billion over the next five years — to bolster Canada’s economic and strategic role in the region.
Joly called the budget detailed in the plan a “first down payment” to assert Canada’s role as a “reliable partner in the region.”
“We have to look at the Pacific because that's where, indeed there are geopolitical tensions, but also that's where there is a lot of growth,” Joly said. “So we need to make sure that we step up our game, and that we invest.”
The strategy document dedicates a few pages to presenting Canada’s stance on China, but it does not detail specific initiatives or their cost.
Here’s some of what Canada say it plans to do as it relates to China going forward:
- push back “against any form of foreign interference on Canadian soil”;
- protect Canadian market access in China while working with clients to “diversify within, and beyond, that market”; and
- push back “against any unilateral actions that threaten the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, as well as the East and South China Seas.”
“China is an increasingly disruptive global power,” the strategy states, adding Canada is aligning its approach to China with partners in the region and around the globe, including the United States.
The release of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy comes less than two weeks after a tense interaction between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit was caught on video.
“In areas of profound disagreement, we will challenge China, including when it engages in coercive behaviour—economic or otherwise—ignores human rights obligations or undermines our national security interests and those of partners in the region,” the document also states, in an embargoed copy given to reporters before its official release. “We must all abide by international rules.”
As part of Canada’s strategy in the Indo-Pacific, the document also states Canada plans to increase its naval presence, have intelligence and security forces in the region, and will take a leadership role in preventing cyber threats, including the spread of disinformation and ransomware.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
With the final week of Emergencies Act inquiry hearings ahead, here's what's been said so far
The final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission is set to be a blockbuster one, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a trio of his top staffers, and several members of cabinet are set to take the stand. Ahead of this last phase of testimony, here's a comprehensive recap of the key moments from the last five weeks.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
Opinion
Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine nuclear boss says Russia showing signs it may leave occupied plant
The head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy firm said on Sunday there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to leave the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which they seized in March soon after their invasion.
Canada's top five federal contaminated sites to cost taxpayers billions to clean up
With a cost estimate of $4.38 billion, remediation of the Giant Mine, one of the most contaminated sites in Canada, is also expected to be the most expensive federal environmental cleanup in the country's history.
Crowds angered by COVID-19 lockdowns call for China's Xi to step down
Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party.
5 takeaways from Canada’s World Cup loss to Croatia
CTVNews.ca has five main takeaways from Canada’s 4-1 loss to Croatia.
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.
Tea time could lead to better health, study of elderly women shows
A peer reviewed study assessing over 800 elderly women has found that flavonoids -- a naturally occurring substance found in beverages such as black and green tea -- could lead to notable health benefits.
Edmonton bus drivers share images showing daily realities of working within public transit system
Edmonton transit drivers are sharing images of what they are seeing on buses and the LRT on a sometimes daily basis in the hopes it will push the city to hire more transit peace officers.
'Calling a spade a spade': Foreign affairs minister signals tougher stance on China in new Indo-Pacific Strategy
The federal government has unveiled its long-awaited Indo-Pacific Strategy, which details a decade of plans for investment and partnerships in the region, and signals a tougher stance on China going forward.
1M units of imported kids' pain meds now hitting pharmacy shelves as flu rates spike
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the previously announced one million units of imported kids' pain relievers are starting to arrive on pharmacy shelves, while an additional 500,000 units have been ordered and are expected over the next few weeks.
Canada
-
Car was going 187 km/h before crash that killed young B.C. hockey players, coroner finds
Alcohol and speed were factors in a tragic collision that killed three junior hockey players in B.C.'s Lower Mainland last year, according to a coroner's report.
-
Montreal to pay $3 million to protestors whose rights were violated by city police
The City of Montreal will pay more than $3 million to hundreds of protestors whose rights were violated by city police. The settlement will end eight long-running class action lawsuits against the city that allege participants in six protests were illegally arrested or detained by police and were unable to exercise other fundamental rights.
-
Pediatric clinic will start charging for virtual visits in Ontario on Dec. 1
As hospitals in Ottawa and across Ontario deal with an overflow of patients, the Ontario government is cutting some of the fees it pays to doctors who provide online care.
-
New supply of children's medication still limited, pharmacist cautions
Canada is importing more children’s medication amid an unprecedented surge in demand, but the head of the Ontario Pharmacists’ Association warns that the supply will still need to be rationed if it’s going to last.
-
Ottawa commits $39.4M to support Indigenous languages in the North
The federal government says it is investing $39.4 million to support Indigenous languages in the territories.
-
Justin Trudeau talks allyship during appearance on 'Canada's Drag Race' spinoff
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an appearance on Friday's episode of "Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World" to offer the contestants words of inspiration before the main challenge.
World
-
Russian forces shell eastern, southern Ukraine as utility crews scramble to restore power, water and heat
Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine early Sunday as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures, while civilians continued to leave the southern city of Kherson because of the devastation wreaked by recent attacks and of fears of more ahead.
-
Ukraine nuclear boss says Russia showing signs it may leave occupied plant
The head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy firm said on Sunday there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to leave the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which they seized in March soon after their invasion.
-
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread.
-
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city
Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier as the country remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war in Ukraine doesn't deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.
-
Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana
This is a dress with a story, and Elizabeth Emanuel wants to tell it.
-
Asian faiths try to save swastika symbol corrupted by Hitler
Sheetal Deo was shocked when she got a letter from her Queens apartment building's co-op board calling her Diwali decoration "offensive" and demanding she take it down.
Politics
-
'Calling a spade a spade': Foreign affairs minister signals tougher stance on China in new Indo-Pacific Strategy
The federal government has unveiled its long-awaited Indo-Pacific Strategy, which details a decade of plans for investment and partnerships in the region, and signals a tougher stance on China going forward.
-
Indo-Pacific strategy launch boosts military spending and visa processing in region
Federal officials are set to make an announcement today in Vancouver about Canada's long-promised Indo-Pacific strategy. A media advisory from Global Affairs Canada says the Indo-Pacific region is key for Canada's economic growth, prosperity and security.
-
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Health
-
Doctors urge parents to get routine vaccines for kids following pandemic disruptions
Preventable diseases like measles could follow trends seen elsewhere in the world and spread quickly in Canada due to a drop in routine vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic, say pediatricians who are urging parents to ensure their kids are fully immunized.
-
Demands for answers, action after Moncton Hospital ER waiting room death
Friends of a man who died waiting for care inside the Moncton Hospital’s ER waiting room this past week held a demonstration Saturday outside the building, demanding answers and action.
-
1M units of imported kids' pain meds now hitting pharmacy shelves as flu rates spike
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the previously announced one million units of imported kids' pain relievers are starting to arrive on pharmacy shelves, while an additional 500,000 units have been ordered and are expected over the next few weeks.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA's Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon
NASA's Orion capsule entered an orbit stretching tens of thousands of kilometres around the moon Friday, as it neared the halfway mark of its test flight.
-
'One to remember': Bright meteor streaks across Manitoba sky
Several people in Manitoba got a clear look at a celestial sight Thursday night. A meteor was caught streaking across the sky in the province, with cameras catching it in Winnipeg and other areas north of the city.
-
Musk says he's granting 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts
New Twitter owner Elon Musk said Thursday that he is granting 'amnesty' for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.
Entertainment
-
'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie 'Fame' and then belted out the era-defining hit 'Flashdance ... What a Feeling' from 1983's 'Flashdance,' has died. She was 63.
-
Justin Trudeau talks allyship during appearance on 'Canada's Drag Race' spinoff
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an appearance on Friday's episode of "Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World" to offer the contestants words of inspiration before the main challenge.
-
Feast and famine for Disney at Thanksgiving box office
Thanksgiving often serves up a feast of new family movies at the box office, but the Walt Disney Co.'s animated offering 'Strange World' fizzled with audiences out of the gates. The production, which carried a reported US$180 million budget, grossed just $18.6 million in ticket sales in its first five days and $11.9 million over the weekend in North American theatres, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Business
-
Banks to give financial update in Q4 results ahead of possible recession next year
Canadian banks are set to reveal how they're faring in the lead up to a possible recession as they report quarterly earnings this week. As central banks raise interest rates to slow inflation, economic fears have held bank stocks back compared with the overall market, so analysts will be looking to see how well set up the sector is before an expected slowdown next year.
-
Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees
Pretty much everyone hates Airbnb cleaning fees -- those pesky charges tacked on to your vacation rental bill that supposedly cover the costs to get the place ready for the next visitors. Travelers don't like the expense, and hosts don't like charging them, either.
-
Alberta's famous 'wage premium' rapidly eroding, experts say
Worker paycheques in the province that once led the country in wage growth have flatlined, but experts say the double whammy of inflation and labour shortages mean Alberta businesses are poised to face a reckoning on wages soon.
Lifestyle
-
'It looks like Poseidon': Ingersoll, Ont. photographer captures spectacular image of face in waves
While working along the Lake Erie shoreline last weekend, a photographer from Ingersoll captured something unexpected. 'It took me hours to go through them all but I found a couple I really liked and that one stood out,' said Cody Evans.
-
Flossie, the world's oldest living cat, is nearly 27 years old
Flossie, at the age of almost 27 -- which is the feline equivalent of being 120 human years old, according to Guinness World Records -- has been crowned the world's oldest living cat.
-
Tea time could lead to better health, study of elderly women shows
A peer reviewed study assessing over 800 elderly women has found that flavonoids -- a naturally occurring substance found in beverages such as black and green tea -- could lead to notable health benefits.
Sports
-
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.
-
Canadian brothers make like Mounties on 'once-in-a-lifetime' trip to World Cup
The Mounties are at the World Cup, thanks to Canadians Geoff, Graham and Stephen Rawlinson.
-
British Open champion Cameron Smith wins 3rd Australian PGA
British Open champion Cameron Smith has won his third Australian PGA Championship by three shots after a day of wild weather stopped play twice at Royal Queensland Golf Club on Sunday.
Autos
-
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapours onto a hot engine and cause fires.
-
Tesla owners can now fully self drive in downtown Toronto
Tesla drivers will now be able to use the full self-driving beta program in Toronto's downtown after the company removed a geofence prohibiting its use.
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.