Politics

    • Byelection date set in Newfoundland and Labrador riding after veteran Tory steps down

    David Brazil, former leader of Newfoundland and Labrador's Opposition Progressive Conservatives, is seen in St.John’s, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Brazil announced last month that he was leaving politics effective Dec. 29. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie David Brazil, former leader of Newfoundland and Labrador's Opposition Progressive Conservatives, is seen in St.John’s, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Brazil announced last month that he was leaving politics effective Dec. 29. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    Newfoundland and Labrador's chief electoral officer has set Jan. 29 as the date for a byelection in the provincial riding of Conception Bay East-Bell Island.

    The byelection became necessary after former Progressive Conservative interim leader David Brazil announced last month that he was leaving politics effective Dec. 29.

    The deadline for candidate nominations is Jan. 7 with the advance poll set for Jan. 22.

    Three candidates are in the race so far, including Portugal Cove-St. Philip's councillor Tina Neary for the Progressive Conservatives, former broadcaster Fred Hutton for the Liberals and Kim Churchill who is running for the NDP.

    Brazil, who had held the riding's seat since 2010, became his party's interim leader following the 2021 provincial election and served in the post until October of this year when Tony Wakeham was elected Tory leader at a convention in St. John's.

    Currently the governing Liberals have 23 seats in the 40-seat House of Assembly, with the Tories holding 12 seats, the NDP three and two members sitting as Independents.

    IN DEPTH

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'

    The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News