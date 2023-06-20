Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre

ANTIGONISH, N.S -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said "trash" talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.

The former Progressive Conservative prime minister made the comments on Monday night to delegates attending the Atlantic Economic Forum, at St. Francis Xavier University, in Antigonish, N.S.

Mulroney said during his speech that history will not be concerned with the trivia and trash or with the rumours and gossip that are heard in Parliament.

Rather, Mulroney -- who was prime minister from 1984 to 1993 -- said Trudeau will be remembered for handling the pandemic as well as any other world leader, and for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement with former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Mulroney, who advised Trudeau's cabinet during the trade talks, said Trudeau showed vision and a steady hand during negotiations and helped preserve the country's economy.

The former prime minister's speech didn't mention Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, and instead referred to the achievements of the federal Liberals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.