Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their actions and motivations at the time were warranted given the unprecedented situation.

The pair were the key witnesses at a special hearing of the House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee on Monday. The meeting was convened by MPs seeking a full airing of the facts following allegations that, in pushing forward a new gun ban, federal officials put pressure on police in the aftermath of the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.

A month after allegations of political interference in the matter first made headlines, Blair was the first in a series of key officials to testify Monday as part of the opposition-led parliamentary probe. He told the committee that while he did not direct the RCMP or Lucki in the investigation of the April 18-19 2020 killing rampage that left 22 people dead, the horrific event was "highly motivating" in his efforts to advance gun reforms.

"At no time have I ever interfered operationally or given operational direction to the RCMP in my role as the minister of public safety," Blair said, going on to tell MPs that despite opposition assertions that the timing of the Liberals’ move to ban assault-style weapons was politically motivated, the work to implement the policy was "several months" in the making.

For her part in the controversy, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki testified that she was not directed to publicly release information about the weapons used to help advance federal interests, but there was pressure for information about the incident, information she said she too didn't think was flowing freely enough from the RCMP investigators in Nova Scotia.

"It was my responsibility to keep relevant officials apprised of the evolving situation, while maintaining the integrity of the operation. Were the requests for information and updates political interference? No." Lucki said. "And in my dealings with Minister Blair, he was very conscious of this and has never sought to interfere in this investigation."

Concerns of improper political meddling were sparked when a series of documents released as part of the Mass Casualty Commission revealed notes from lead investigator, Nova Scotia RCMP superintendent Darren Campbell, that suggested Lucki had made assurances to Blair and the prime minister's office that the RCMP would release information around the firearms used by the perpetrator.

In his handwritten notes, Campbell suggested that after his officers did not speak to the types of guns used during a press conference days after the shooting, Lucki expressed disappointment with him, alleging that the top Mountie had claimed the release of the information was tied to pending gun control legislation intended to make officers and the public safer.

At the time, the Nova Scotia RCMP — which was under heavy scrutiny for its handling of the case from the start — said that releasing additional information would jeopardize the ongoing investigation into the perpetrator’s access to firearms.

Days later, on May 1, the prime minister announced a ban — through regulations, not legislation — on 1,500 assault-style weapons, including weapons used in the Nova Scotia shooting. Moving forward on gun control measures was a pre-existing Liberal commitment dating back to their 2019 election campaign.

LUCKI CITES 'MISCOMMUNICATION'

In her first public appearance on the matter, Lucki— accompanied by and Deputy Commissioner Brian Brennan— restated her denials of interfering in the case, while offering new details about the interactions she had with the minister and her police counterparts.

Lucki said that while she regrets how she approached the April 28 meeting she had with Campbell and others, and while RCMP employees "may have different perspectives" on how it went down, the discussion was "necessary."

Lucki said she called the meeting because the commissioner wanted to express her "frustration and disappointment," about the communication between her office and those leading the investigation.

"It needed to happen. It was essential that I had more timely and accurate information. And it was important that my team understood my expectations going forward," Lucki said.

Lucki said she had provided the government information about what information would be released, which she understood would include information about the firearms.

"Regarding my use of the word promise during the meeting… at that time, and in that context, I was trying to convey that I'd already confirmed to the minister that the information about the weapons would be released during the press conference, a confirmation made based on the information I had been provided," Lucki told MPs.

"Due to a miscommunication, this was not the case, and I felt I had misinformed the minister, and by extension the prime minister. These were difficult, dynamic, and demanding circumstances. Everybody was doing their best to provide as much information to the government, to the public, to the media, about this appalling event."

Lucki also told MPs that she did connect the sharing of the N.S. perpetrator's guns to "the minister's mandate letter," after facing questions from her colleagues about why sharing those details was so important.

BLAIR ON GUN BAN TIMING

Blair—who at the time of the shooting was Canada's public safety minister—was accompanied by Rob Stewart, deputy minister of the Department of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

Appearing in-person at the committee in Ottawa, Blair shot down suggestions from the opposition that the new gun regulations were hastily drawn up "on a napkin" in the aftermath of the shooting in an effort to capitalize on the mass killing.

He did confirm, though, that the government chose the date to announce the gun ban after the shooting.

"The terrible tragedy that took place in Nova Scotia, the worst mass casualty shooting event in our country's history, was for me very impactful. And all of the work that we had been doing for months and years leading up to that moment, it certainly had the effect of deepening my resolve to move forward as quickly as possible," Blair told the committee.

The minister detailed months of work done to compile the list of guns that would be included, tracking it from the election commitment mention, through to it being mentioned in the subsequent throne speech and put in Blair's mandate letter. He also cited strong public support for the measures, suggesting that the government did not need to tie the move to the shooting.

From the outset of the allegations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly denied that his government put "any undue influence or pressure" on the RCMP. Instead, the prime minister has said, in the immediate aftermath of the mass killing, federal officials had many questions about what transpired and what police knew.

Blair elaborated on this on Monday, saying that the event was "without precedent."

"There were a number of concerns being expressed from the victims’ families, by my counterparts in the province of Nova Scotia, by the media, and by the community, about the lack of information that people were receiving about what had transpired, and there were a number of very important questions that were arising,” Blair said Monday.

“And I know that was one of the challenges that the commissioner had ensuring that, you know, on the one hand protecting the integrity of their ongoing criminal investigation, and on the other hand, ensuring that that people's questions were answered," Blair continued.

Blair and Stewart were the first of three panels of witnesses testifying during the hours-long committee meeting. For his part, Stewart offered, as far as he was involved and could recall, more details about the nature of conversations had in federal offices in Ottawa in the aftermath of the mass shooting.

OPPOSITION MPS WANT MORE HEARINGS

The third and final panel of Monday's marathon meeting is ongoing, with MPs hearing more periphery testimony from a pair of former, and one current RCMP official.

In a pre-hearing press conference, Conservative MP and public safety critic Raquel Dancho laid out her party's concerns about what's known to date about what she characterized as the federal government's "appalling and disgusting" alleged involvement in this situation, saying her intention is to get "clarity and honesty as to what transpired."

In her questioning of Blair, Dancho asked if he would provide the committee with the calendars and call logs from his office as well as those of his chief of staff and deputy minister between April 18 and April 28, the timeframe in which the alleged events and conversations transpired.

In response, Blair said he had with him, and would be handing over, a timeline of when he and Lucki had conversations on this topic during the period of time in question, which he said was not daily but frequently in the aftermath of the shooting. His deputy also offered to turn over his schedule.

Asked previously how Canadians should reconcile the government and Lucki saying there was no interference with what superintendent Campbell wrote based on the meeting he had, Blair has said the superintendent "obviously came to his own conclusions."

While the RCMP's Campbell is central to the allegations, he didn't testify before MPs on Monday as he was appearing before the Mass Casualty Commission.

The Conservatives are now pushing to get MPs to agree to continue the committee's investigation, including holding further hearings, in which Campbell as well as other "key" officials who have spoken about the matter could appear.