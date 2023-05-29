Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America's longest war, lauds troops' sacrifice
President Joe Biden lauded the sacrifice of generations of U.S. troops who died fighting for their country as he marked Memorial Day with the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
Biden was joined by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, for the 155th National Memorial Day Observance. He had a moment of contemplation in front of the wreath and later bowed his head in prayer.
Monday's federal holiday honouring America's fallen service members came a day after Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached final agreement on a deal that would raise America's debt limit and that now awaits approval by Congress.
As it stands, the agreement would keep non-defence spending roughly flat in the 2024 fiscal year and increase it by one per cent the following year. The measure would allow for three per cent defence growth in fiscal 2024, to $886 billion, and then another one per cent in fiscal 2025, to $895 billion.
Biden has taken pride that his Democratic administration has overseen a time of relative peace for the U.S. military after two decades of war in Afghanistan and Iraq.
It's been nearly 21 months since Biden ended the United States' longest war in Afghanistan, making good on a campaign promise to end a 20-year-old "forever war" that cost the lives of more than 2,400 U.S. service members.
The war in Afghanistan, however, ended in deadly and chaotic fashion on Biden's watch in August 2021 with critics blasting the administration's handling of the evacuation of some 120,000 American citizens, Afghans and others as poorly planned and badly executed.
The Biden administration last month released a review of the last days of the war, largely blaming his Republican predecessor, President Donald Trump, and asserting that Biden was "severely constrained" by Trump's decisions.
The U.S. now finds itself leading a coalition of allies pouring tens of billions of dollars in military and economic aid into Ukraine as it tries to repel the Russian invasion, which appears to have no end in sight.
While making clear that he has no desire for U.S. troops to enter the conflict, Biden has maintained that he sees the Russian effort to grab territory as an affront to international norms and has vowed to help Kyiv win, sending artillery, tanks and drones and recently agreeing to allow allies to train Ukrainian military on American F-16 jets.
Before Monday's ceremony at the Arlington, Virginia, cemetery, the Bidens hosted a breakfast at the White House for members of veterans organizations, military service and military family organizations, surviving families of fallen U.S. troops, senior Department of Defense officials and other administration officials.
The president and the first lady were scheduled to return their home near Wilmington, Delaware, later Monday to spend the rest of the federal holiday.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
Opinion
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Northern B.C., Alberta and all of Ontario under 'high' to 'extreme' wildfire risk: What to know
There's a heightened risk of wildfires across the country during what has been one of the earliest fire seasons on record. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, here's where the risk is highest.
'Tragedies occur far too often': Canada Safety Council shares swimming safety tips
With the summer swimming season fast approaching, the Canada Safety Council is reminding people to be careful and take measures to prevent drowning, especially after three children died just days apart.
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
Giraffe at Calgary zoo died from a broken neck, investigation reveals
Officials with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo have released more information about the death of Emara, a 12-year-old Masai giraffe, earlier this month.
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote, known for film and theatre roles, dead at 72
Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
Canada
-
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
-
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
-
Northern B.C., Alberta and all of Ontario under 'high' to 'extreme' wildfire risk: What to know
There's a heightened risk of wildfires across the country during what has been one of the earliest fire seasons on record. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, here's where the risk is highest.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man accused of mass stabbing in North Vancouver, B.C., pleads guilty to all charges
Yannick Bandaogo, the man accused of a March 2021 stabbing spree in North Vancouver that killed one and injured six, has pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced.
-
6 cougars killed near Victoria after attacks on sheep farms
Conservation officers have captured and killed six cougars near Victoria this year in response to multiple predatory attacks on sheep farms.
World
-
Malaysia detains Chinese barge on suspicion of looting WWII British warship wrecks
Malaysia's maritime agency said Monday it found a cannon shell believed to be from World War II on a Chinese-registered vessel and was investigating if the barge carrier was involved in the looting of two British warship wrecks in the South China Sea.
-
Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America's longest war, lauds troops' sacrifice
U.S. President Joe Biden lauded the sacrifice of generations of U.S. troops who died fighting for their country as he marked Memorial Day with the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
-
No deaths reported after rescuers rush to save residents from Iowa building collapse, officials say
Firefighters and other first responders are being credited with saving lives - at great risk to their own safety - after a six-story apartment building in Iowa partially collapsed, authorities said Monday.
-
Saudi Arabia executes 2 Bahraini men over militant activities; Amnesty called trial 'grossly unfair'
Saudi Arabia said it executed two Bahraini men on Monday after being convicted of belonging to a militant group wanting to destabilize the two Mideast kingdoms. Amnesty International and other rights groups have criticized their trial as being grossly unfair.
-
UN agencies warn of starvation risk in Sudan, Haiti, Burkina Faso and Mali, call for urgent aid
Two UN agencies warned Monday of rising food emergencies including starvation in Sudan due to the outbreak of war and in Haiti, Burkina Faso and Mali due to restricted movements of people and goods.
-
India's top female wrestlers detained on march as Modi inaugurates new Parliament
Some of India’s top female wrestlers were detained by police Sunday, in a chaotic escalation of a weeks-long protest against the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), who they accuse of sexual harassment.
Politics
-
Humanity at risk: AI pioneer urges federal government to regulate faster
One of the so-called godfathers of artificial intelligence says governments need to move faster on regulations to protect against the dangers of the rapidly advancing technology, before it poses a larger threat to humanity.
-
Is it time for a cabinet shuffle? Political strategists weigh in
With just four weeks left until the House of Commons breaks for the summer, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period says it's likely time for the prime minister to shuffle his cabinet.
-
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
Health
-
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
-
Running through middle age can keep brain healthy and neurons wired: study
Exercising as you age can help maintain memory and fight cognitive decline, according to a new study.
-
Prediabetes: The younger you are, the higher the risk of dementia
People who develop prediabetes when they’re younger are likely to have a higher risk for dementia in later life, a new U.S. study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
AI means everyone can now be a programmer, Nvidia chief says
Artificial intelligence means everyone can now be a computer programmer as all they need to do is speak to the computer, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday, hailing the end of the 'digital divide.'
-
North Korea notifies neighbouring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days
North Korea on Monday notified neighbouring Japan that it plans to launch a satellite in coming days, which may be an attempt to put Pyongyang's first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.
-
Space race: China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030
China plans to land astronauts on the moon before 2030, in what would be another advance in what's increasingly seen as a new space race pitting the Asian autocracy against the United States and its democratic allies.
Entertainment
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote, known for film and theatre roles, dead at 72
Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.
-
George Maharis, star of TV's 'Route 66' in the 1960s, dies at 94
George Maharis, a stage-trained actor with rough-hewn good looks who became an icon to American youth in the 1960s as he cruised the country in a Corvette convertible in the hit television series 'Route 66,' has died.
-
Texas passes sexual conduct bill drag show artists fear will prompt crackdown
Texas would expand what is considered an illegal public performance of sexual conduct, under a bill approved late Sunday by state lawmakers that drag artists fear will be used to criminalize their shows.
Business
-
Turkish lira hits record low, stocks gain after Erdogan secures re-election
Turkiye's lira hit fresh record lows against the dollar on Monday, though stocks rallied, after President Tayyip Erdogan secured victory in Sunday's presidential election, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.
-
Stock market today: Energy and financial stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite higher
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as gains the heavyweight energy and financial sectors helped lift the Toronto market higher.
-
U.S. debt ceiling agreement gets thumbs up from business groups, jeers from some on political right
The reviews are starting to come in as details emerge about the debt ceiling agreement reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Lifestyle
-
Halle Bailey's star role in 'Little Mermaid' is an inspiration for young Black girls. Here's why
Animated movies are often a child’s first exposure to media and film. And the representation of people of color in media influences how they feel about race as they mature, a study by the non-profit Common Sense has found.
-
'We have an influence': How some Canadians are inspiring others to focus on the environment
From actions in their local communities to mass demonstrations, here's how Canadians from all walks of life are inspiring others to take part in helping the environment.
-
The art of apology and 13 words you shouldn't say after 'sorry'
Authors discuss their new book, 'Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies,' which aims to demystify the process of delivering honest apologies.
Sports
-
Blais scores twice, Canada beats Germany 5-2 to win gold at men's hockey worlds
Sammy Blais scored twice as Canada beat Germany 5-2 to capture gold at the men's world hockey championship on Sunday.
-
Canada's Shapovalov advances; Auger-Aliassime and Marino ousted at French Open
Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round, while fellow Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Rebecca Marino each earned early exits at the French Open on Monday.
-
Canadian tennis player Gabriela Dabrowski a perennial contender in doubles
A decisive doubles victory in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers last month helped Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski carry "a pretty good level" into her tournaments leading up to the French Open. Now she's hoping to build on it at the second Grand Slam of the tennis season.
Autos
-
Alonso feels he's far from catching F1 leader Verstappen despite his own remarkable form
Fernando Alonso has five podiums in six races in a remarkable season for Aston Martin, yet still feels he's no closer to catching Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The two-time Formula One champions now head to a race with special significance for both of them.
-
Verstappen wins Monaco GP to extend F1 championship lead; Alonso 2nd ahead of Ocon
Formula One champion Max Verstappen's lights-to-flag victory at the Monaco Grand gave the Red Bull driver his fourth victory of the season and a record 39th overall for the team as he extended his championship lead to 39 points over teammate Sergio Perez on Sunday.
-
Company refuses to recall millions of airbag inflators after deaths in Canada and U.S.
A Tennessee company is refusing demands from U.S. regulators to recall millions of vehicles due to airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers. While cases are rare, there has been at least one death in Canada, where officials lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.