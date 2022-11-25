As it happened: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry

On Thursday, a trio of top staffers in the Prime Minister's Office testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act. Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead took the stand as a panel, testifying about the roles they played during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and as senior officials were examining what options they had to address the Ottawa occupation and border blockades.