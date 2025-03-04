ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Canada to retaliate with 25% tariffs on $155B worth of U.S. goods if Trump follows through

By Spencer Van Dyk

Updated

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Canada House in London on Sunday, March 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.