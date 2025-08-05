ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

U.S. ambassador to Canada says trade talks will ‘take a while’

By Rachel Aiello and Tammy Ibrahimpoor

Published

Mike Le Couteur speaks with U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra about the future of Canada-U.S. trade negotiations.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.