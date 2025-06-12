ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Sikh groups ask Carney to withdraw Indian PM Modi’s invitation to G7 summit

By The Canadian Press

Published

Balpreet Singh, spokesperson for the World Sikh Organization of Canada, left, looks towards Moninder Singh, spokesperson for the B.C. Gurdwaras Council and Sikh Federation Canada, as they hold a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.