ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Senate seats now filled after prime minister announces five more appointments

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Senate Chamber at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa is shown on November 1, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.