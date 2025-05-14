ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘Really excited to get going’: New ministers on first meeting of Carney cabinet

By Spencer Van Dyk

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
EXCLUSIVE: 'We're bringing in a lot of fresh energy, fresh ideas, fresh perspectives': PM Carney

EXCLUSIVE: 'We're bringing in a lot of fresh energy, fresh ideas, fresh perspectives': PM Carney

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Minister Mark Carney: 'We can be an energy superpower'

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Minister Mark Carney: 'We can be an energy superpower'

Poilievre slams Carney’s cabinet picks as ‘more of the same’

Poilievre slams Carney’s cabinet picks as ‘more of the same’

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new cabinet officially sworn in

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new cabinet officially sworn in

Who's in and who's out of PM Mark Carney's new Liberal cabinet

Who's in and who's out of PM Mark Carney's new Liberal cabinet

PM Mark Carney and cabinet set to 'get right to work' with first meeting tomorrow

PM Mark Carney and cabinet set to 'get right to work' with first meeting tomorrow



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.