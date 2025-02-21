ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

PM speaks with Zelenskyy, repeats call for Ukraine's involvement in U.S.-Russia talks

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives a press conference in Kyiv, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pool Photo via AP-Tetiana Dzhafarova


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.