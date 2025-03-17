ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Pierre Poilievre vows to scrap industrial carbon tax if he becomes PM

By Spencer Van Dyk

Updated

Published

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says American and Canadian workers will lose jobs if the ‘trade war insanity’ continues.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.