ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

MPs reject Trump's idea of clearing out Gaza as Israeli minister points to Canada

By The Canadian Press

Published

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly attends a luncheon with the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal in Montreal on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.