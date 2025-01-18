ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Liberal House Leader Karina Gould says she’s running for Liberal leadership

By The Canadian Press

Published

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Karina Gould leaves the hallway of the Cabinet Room in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang




































Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.