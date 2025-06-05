ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

James Moore: Marc Garneau was my opposition critic, and a special kind of leader

By James Moore

Published

Marc Garneau's death at 76 following a short illness has left the Canadian space and political world in shock and mourning. Genvieve Beauchemin on his legacy.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.