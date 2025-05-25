ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

James Moore: Canada is a getting a fresh start on artificial intelligence. Let’s not waste it.

By James Moore

Published

(Getty Images / Orhan Turan)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.