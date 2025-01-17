ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Freeland to scrap consumer carbon tax if she becomes Liberal leader, to officially launch bid Sunday: source

By Mike Le Couteur and Stephanie Ha

Published

Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland, former minister of finance and deputy prime minister, leaves after attending a meeting of the Liberal Caucus, in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.