ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Exclusive: Carney says ‘yes’ to building a pipeline if consensus exists for one

By Stephanie Ha

Published

In his first interview since being elected Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney speaks about what it will take to make Canada an energy superpower.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.