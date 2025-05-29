ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney’s cabinet ministers evade journalists’ questions at defence industry show

By The Canadian Press

Published

Industry Minister Melanie Joly rises during question period in Ottawa on May 28, 2025. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.