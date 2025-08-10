ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney maintains positive approval rating despite summer cooldown: poll

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to reporters as he departs the Métis Major Projects Summit in Ottawa on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.