ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Canadian government plans to reduce size of public service through attrition: Lightbound

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

A new report suggests PM Mark Carney’s campaign platform could devastate the federal government. CTV’s Stefan Keyes reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.