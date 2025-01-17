ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Freeland announces she will be running for Liberal leadership

By Rachel Aiello

Published

Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland, former minister of finance and deputy prime minister, leaves after attending a meeting of the Liberal caucus in West Block on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.