ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Advance polls open in Alberta byelection with 214 candidates, historic blank ballots

By The Canadian Press

Published

A campaign sign for Independent candidate Bonnie Critchley next to signs for federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal candidate Darcy Spady in the riding of Battle River-Crowfoot, near Camrose, Alta., on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.