ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Academics call on Ottawa to speed up Palestinian student visas

By The Canadian Press

Published

Displaced Palestinians flee Jabalia after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders in Gaza City on June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.