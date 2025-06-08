ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

A father living in Canada faces indefinite separation from his son with Trump’s travel ban

By Judy Trinh

Published

Noor, 19, lives in Michigan with his grandparents. His refugee claim was severed from his parents in 2019. He was deemed inadmissible because he was born in the U.S.


















