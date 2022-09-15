Anti-hate experts urge action against right-wing extremism in Canada
Anti-hate experts are urging policy makers to take action against what they describe as growing right-wing extremism in Canada.
One of these experts says research suggests that millions of Canadians have been drawn into the far right over the course of the pandemic, some of whom have been indoctrinated by misinformation and lies that were then amplified by the Freedom Convoy.
Evan Balgord, the executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, says the convoy’s organizers were able to successfully use the month-long February protest to recruit vaccine-hesitant people into their movement.
“They were now rubbing shoulders with, you know, racists and bigots and people who would like to use violence to overthrow the government. A portion of those people are getting further radicalized.”
GIVING COVER TO EXTREMISTS
Balgord was one of more than a dozen experts who spoke at “Hate Among Us,” an international conference held in Ottawa Tuesday that discussed solutions to growing extremism.
Although some of the Convoy’s leadership is now facing criminal charges, Balgord says the movement’s ideas are entrenched in the mainstream.
Balgord, whose organization tracked right-wing groups and monitored their activities and influence, claims that six years ago there were around 20,000 white supremacists in Canada. That’s not the case anymore, Balgord says.
Balgord estimates that there are now 10 to 15 per cent of Canadians who hold far right views, which encompass a wide range of extremist opinions including anti-government and anti-science perspectives along with racist and homophobic beliefs. Some of them may not consider themselves racist, but they are giving cover to extremists, he says.
A recent Abacus Data survey indicated that 44 per cent of the Canadian population, or 13 million Canadian adults, believe in at least one conspiracy theory. These theories include racist beliefs that political elites are trying to replace native-born Canadians with immigrants who support them, or that the World Economic Forum has a secret strategy to impose its economic plans across the globe.
GAINING POLITICAL POWER
Meanwhile polling data released earlier this month by EKOS Research showed that 25 per cent of Canadians support the anti-vaccine mandate views espoused by Convoy organizers.
In addition to this, Frank Graves, president of EKOS Research, says at least 10 per cent, or more than three million Canadians, view the current government as illegitimate. The supporters are predominately male and under 50 years old, with a high school education. Graves says this group has become a political force in Canada and gravitates toward parties on the right of the spectrum.
The Conservative Party of Canada’s new leader, Pierre Poilievre, has embraced convoy supporters and marched with a Canadian soldier who refused to be vaccinated.
Graves says committed convoy supporters could be a new source of finding success politically.
“But what you need then is to find simply another 10 per cent of voters who are sick to death of the current government…And I think that would provide a successful path to power. I'm not saying it's a sure thing, but it's certainly not implausible.”
The far right elements in that 10 per cent of voters who view the government as illegitimate can, in extreme cases, be dangerous or delusional, anti-hate experts say.
That was evident in Coutts, Alta., where RCMP arrested seized weapons and tactical gear from a group that took part in the border blockade. Some members may have had ties to the neo-fascist group Diagolon.
Court documents showed RCMP feared the extremists would shoot to kill officers.
In August, followers of Q-Anon Queen Romana Didulo, who don’t recognize the rule of law, attempted to place police officers in Peterborough, Ont. under citizen’s arrests.
Then two weeks later, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was ambushed by a Freedom Convoy supporter who verbally assaulted her.
Stephanie Carvin, a former national security analyst for the Canadian government, says before the pandemic, police were concerned about terrorist attacks from foreign players such as Al Qaida. But as the U.S. learned on Jan. 6 last year during the attack on the Capitol, the risk picture has changed - the dominant threats here are homegrown.
“Jan. 6 changed things in Canada. We’re now not so much worried about bombs. We’re worried about a mob armed with hockey sticks and fire extinguishers charging at the historical parliament buildings,” Carvin said.
In June, the parliamentary protective service issued panic buttons to MPs, some of whom received death threats. Since the pandemic, the threats have become more pervasive, personal and tougher to guard against, says Carvin, who now teaches at Carleton University in Ottawa.
“It’s a much more dangerous situation when people see politicians as legitimate targets for violence.”
POLITICAL AND PUBLIC SOLUTIONS
To counter this growing threat to democracy, Heidi Beirich of U.S.-based Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, says the extremists are exploring real grievances like job losses and rising costs of living that policy makers need to address. She says Canada should pass a digital accountability law that forces social media companies to clamp down on disinformation shared on their platforms.
Bierich says community groups can organize to fight back against the hateful movement. An example is Ottawa’s “Battle of Billings Bridge” in February this year, where concerned residents blocked a roadway for hours, preventing a convoy of vehicles from joining the trucker protest that occupied Parliament Hill.
“This is a situation where we have a growing far right movement that’s a threat to a lot of things: climate change, racial injustice and sound immigration policies. The list could go on,” Bierich said.
Beirich added that it’s important for media to continue reporting on the far right and its views.
“It’s not a question of giving them oxygen. They’ve got the oxygen. The question now is are they being appropriately examined and interrogated by the press about their beliefs and ideas so other people can be inoculated from their views.”
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should care about the provincial election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Michelle O'Bonsawin says she hopes to make 'lasting contribution' to Supreme Court
Appearing before parliamentarians, incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin said she hopes her unique perspective will allow her to make a 'lasting contribution' as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
The Duchy of Cornwall: What is the $1.5-billion estate Prince William has recently inherited?
With King Charles III taking his seat as the new Crown of the monarchy, other members of the Royal Family are taking on their new roles— and along with it a rather large inheritance.
How a lost moon could've knocked Saturn into its present-day tilt
An ancient moon which was torn apart after it spun too close to Saturn may be the cause of the planet’s tilted rings, according to new research.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's collar, gavel and other possessions auctioned off for charity
Two years after her death, the possessions of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are being auctioned off to raise funds for the non-profit aid organization SOS Children’s Village.
'Global failure': Lancet COVID-19 Commission critical of pandemic handling
The Lancet COVID-19 Commission says the staggering pandemic death toll is the result 'massive global failure at multiple levels' including the lack of international cooperation, but controversy around the 'lab-leak' theory threatens to overshadow findings and recommendations.
Who is involved in the security of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
London is seeing an unprecedented amount of security as thousands wait in line to pay their respect to Queen Elizabeth II and with many world leaders expected to attend the late monarch's funeral on Monday. CTVNews.ca spoke to experts about the security involved in planning for such a large and monumental event.
N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears that killer exchanged denture work for sex
A report submitted to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia says the gunman who killed 22 people was known to exchange denture work for sex and to exploit marginalized women.
What's open and closed across Canada on Sept. 19, the day of the Queen's funeral
A variety of federal, provincial and other services across the country will be unavailable Monday as workers pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of closures.
N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears that killer exchanged denture work for sex
A report submitted to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia says the gunman who killed 22 people was known to exchange denture work for sex and to exploit marginalized women.
'This is not a TV drama': Sask. RCMP says finding answers in James Smith Cree Nation suspect's death will take time
The head of the Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for patience in the investigation into the death of Myles Sanderson.
-
Vancouver has the only elected park board in Canada. Is it still necessary?
Vancouver is the only city in Canada with an elected park board – and some believe it would be better off without one.
What's open and closed across Canada on Sept. 19, the day of the Queen's funeral
A variety of federal, provincial and other services across the country will be unavailable Monday as workers pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of closures.
Court upholds $5,750 fine for B.C. woman who refused COVID-19 test at border
The B.C. Supreme Court has rejected a woman's bid to overturn a $5,750 fine she received after refusing to undergo a COVID-19 test at the border.
'We need answers': Concerns grow as killer remains at large two weeks after breaching parole
There are still more questions than answers nearly two weeks after Patrice Mailloux breached his day parole in Quebec. The 67-year-old convicted killer remains unlawfully at large and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Woman arrested in S. Korea after bodies found in New Zealand
A woman was arrested in South Korea on Thursday on two murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found last month in abandoned suitcases, authorities said.
-
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's collar, gavel and other possessions auctioned off for charity
Two years after her death, the possessions of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are being auctioned off to raise funds for the non-profit aid organization SOS Children’s Village.
U.S. Capitol rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt gets jail term
Robert Keith Packer, a Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing an antisemitic "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt, was sentenced to 75 days in jail.
'You're blowing this': How Melania Trump criticized husband's handling of COVID-19
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's top general feared he would authorize a strike on Iran as his presidency ended. His intelligence chief wondered what Russia had on him. A billionaire friend convinced him to try buying Greenland.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer.
Veteran N.Y. judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records seized during an FBI search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida home last month.
Anti-hate experts urge action against right-wing extremism in Canada
Anti-hate experts are urging policy makers to take action against what they describe as growing right-wing extremism in Canada.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Queen's legacy and work ahead as King's representative
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says she's spent the days since Queen Elizabeth II's death reflecting on the regent's legacy, but now as the King's representative in Canada, she's also preparing for 'difficult' conversations ahead. In a one-on-one interview, Simon spoke about reconciliation and the role she thinks Canada's new monarch will play.
'Global failure': Lancet COVID-19 Commission critical of pandemic handling
The Lancet COVID-19 Commission says the staggering pandemic death toll is the result 'massive global failure at multiple levels' including the lack of international cooperation, but controversy around the 'lab-leak' theory threatens to overshadow findings and recommendations.
Overdose crisis: Families, communities 'continuing to suffer,' B.C.'s chief coroner says
Nearly 200 people died from toxic substances in July, the province's latest overdose data shows, marking a 31 per cent increase in deaths compared to the month before.
Manitoba strikes deal with drugstore chain to supply free menstrual products
The Manitoba government plans to make millions of menstrual products available for free at schools, women's shelters and resource centres across the province.
Details of huge shift for second-most widely circulated cryptocurrency in the world
A huge shift is about to be underway for the second-most widely circulated cryptocurrency. Ethereum is set to change the way it validates its transactions that is expected to reduce energy consumption by 99.95 per cent.
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
How a lost moon could've knocked Saturn into its present-day tilt
An ancient moon which was torn apart after it spun too close to Saturn may be the cause of the planet’s tilted rings, according to new research.
Anne Heche memoir 'Call Me Anne' scheduled for January
In a memoir Anne Heche worked on over the past year, the actor shared candid thoughts on her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s, when they were among Hollywood's first openly gay couples.
Kanye West says he's splitting with Gap after 2 years
Kanye West says he's breaking up with the Gap.
R. Kelly convicted on many counts, acquitted of trial fixing
A federal jury in Chicago convicted R. Kelly on Wednesday of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex after a monthlong trial in his hometown, delivering another legal blow to the Grammy Award winning singer who was once one of the world's biggest R&B stars.
The national average home price in Canada has dropped again
The Canadian Real Estate Association is cutting its forecast for home sales this year and lowering its expectations for price growth.
Stocks fall, indexes slip deeper into the red for the week
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, putting major indexes deeper in the red for the week. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% on Thursday.
Air Canada to buy 30 electric planes from Heart Aerospace
Air Canada on Thursday said it would buy electric planes for the first time with the acquisition of 30 battery-powered regional aircraft from Heart Aerospace, as more airlines turn to new technologies to lower emissions and fuel costs.
This is how much the average meal costs at Toronto's Michelin star restaurants
Just over a dozen restaurants in Toronto have now been awarded with Michelin stars, marking these institutions as the first in the country to join the prestigious ranking of global culinary destinations.
Best restaurants? Details unveiled of the first Toronto Michelin Guide
Toronto can now boast to being home to more than a dozen Michelin-star eateries, including a two-star sushi restaurant run by a celebrated chef previously recognized by the prestigious food guide.
Ancient evidence of a favourite breakfast food could help us better understand the present, researchers say
New research looking at ancient breakfast habits has found that humans living thousands of years ago enjoyed hot-cereal-like porridge.
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41
Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men's tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are 'living separately,' source tells CNN
Superstar couple Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, who wed in 2009, are going through a difficult period. and Tom Brady, who wed in 2009, are going through a difficult period.
U.S. mom ordered to apologize, pay restitution after telling daughter to hit sports opponent
A California mother must pay more than US$9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in 2021, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Ford's new Mustang sticks with pure gasoline
Ford unveiled an all-new version of the two-door Mustang coupe at an event in Detroit Wednesday night. It will be offered only with pure gasoline power, at least for now.
GM plans US$491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support electric vehicles
General Motors said Thursday it will spend US$491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including electric vehicles.
The Ferrari Purosangue is the company's first four-door car, just don't call it an SUV
Ferrari has unveiled the first four-door production vehicle the legendary Italian automaker has ever produced. But, with the company's sporting and racing history, Ferrari insists it isn't anything so gauche as a 'Sport Utility Vehicle.'