Politics

    • Alcohol excise tax capped at two per cent for two more years, Freeland announces

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says a tax on beer, spirits and wine is set to increase on April 1 to two per cent. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says a tax on beer, spirits and wine is set to increase on April 1 to two per cent. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government will cap the annual alcohol excise tax increase on beer, spirits and wine at two per cent for an additional two years.

    The alcohol excise tax had been set to rise on April 1 by 4.7 per cent, tied to inflation, but Freeland announced today that the increase is being capped at the lower rate.

    She also announced some tax relief for local craft breweries by cutting the excise duty rate on the first 15,000 hectolitres of beer in half for two years.

    She says Canada's small craft brewers are among the finest in the world and are an important contributor to the economy.

    Restaurants Canada is applauding the move, saying the financial relief will give operators a chance to catch their breath as they try to cope with inflation and bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says it is good to see some relief, but the government shouldn't be raising alcohol taxes at all.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her

    As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News