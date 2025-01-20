ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

The Dominion Observatory in Ottawa designated a national historic site

By Josh Pringle

Published

The Dominion Observatory Complex in Ottawa was built between 1902 and 1954. The federal government designated the complex a national historic site (Parks Canada/website) (Hand-out/Parks Canada (HQ))


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.