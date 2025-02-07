ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Winter test pushes EV battery limits in frigid conditions

By Tyler Fleming

Published

A vehicle with a CAA Quebec logo on its side is pulled over on the side of the road, with zero battery. A flatbed truck is parked in front.
After reaching zero per cent battery, this electric vehicle managed to squeeze out an extra nine kilometres before finally rolling to a stop, 55 kilometres short of its destination. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)


















