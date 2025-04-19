ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion

Eric Ham: More U.S. tariffs underscore Trump’s insatiable appetite for a global trade war

By Eric Ham

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as C.C. Wei, chairman and CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, right, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick listen in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 3, 2025. (Pool via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.