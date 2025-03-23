ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Vale in Sudbury hosts open house to connect with the community

By Alana Everson

Published

Vale open house focused on the future Vale Ltd. held an open house at the Big Nickel on Wednesday, focusing on youth and plans to dismantle the Superstack.


















