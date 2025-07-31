ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Timmins looking at incentives to ease doctor shortage

By Sergio Arangio

Published

Timmins ponders incentives to attract doctors Officials in Timmins say a healthcare breakdown could hit the city in five years if nothing is done to replace dozens of retiring MDs


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.