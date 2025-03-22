ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Overwhelmed families surrendering custody of their children to CAS

By Lyndsay Aelick

Published

Northern families with high-needs kids in crisis A northern Ontario MPP says families with high-needs children can't get help they need and are being forced to give their kids to the CAS.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.