Northern Ontario

North Bay gets $4.1M to upgrade city’s transit system

By Lyndsay Aelick

Published

North Bay gets $4.1M to upgrade transit system The federal and provincial governments announced $4.1M Friday for transit equipment and upgrades to the North Bay’s transit terminal.


















