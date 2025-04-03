ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

North Bay city council brings on engineering firm for future Seymour Street reconstruction

By Eric Taschner

Published

Seymour Street reconstruction moves forward North Bay city council has awarded a $390K contract to an engineering firm out of Collingwood to look at the future of Seymour Road.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.