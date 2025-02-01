ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ont. to live in: RE/MAX

By Amanda Hicks and Dan Bertrand

Published

3 Sudbury communities make Re/Max Liveability list Sudbury's Minnow Lake, New Sudbury & South End were chosen as the most desirable neighbourhoods to live in according to a recent report.


















