ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Miscommunication led plane to crash land in 8 inches of snow in northern Ont.

By Darren MacDonald

Published

Safety board releases finding from November plane crash Canada's Transportation Safety Board has released findings in a Wawa plane crash last November-finding a miscommunication caused the crash.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.