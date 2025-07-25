High E-bike rider was pulling trailer full of drugs, northern Ont. police say

A search of the suspect and the bike trailer uncovered drugs suspected to be 70.9 grams of carfentanil, 26.4 grams of crystal meth, 5.8 grams of fentanyl, 28 grams of cocaine, six hydromorphone tablets and 356 hydromorphone tablets. The street value of the drugs is about $23,000.

(Anishinabek Police Service photo)