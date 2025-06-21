ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

First Nations youth say they’re ‘starting a movement’ against major projects bills

By The Canadian Press

Published

Ramon Kataquapit, youth councillor for Chiefs of Ontario and Nishnawbe Aski Nation, sings before speaking at a news conference on C-5 in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.