Northern Ontario

Federal funding finally comes through to replace one of Canada’s worst hospitals in the Far North

By Sergio Arangio and Dan Bertrand

Published

After a long wait, the federal and provincial governments have committed funds to replace the Weeneebayko General Hospital.


















