Northern Ontario

Earthquakes Canada confirms early morning seismic event in Sudbury

By Darren MacDonald

Published

Seismic event in Greater Sudbury Earthquakes Canada has confirmed a seismic event at Creighton Mine in Sudbury. Vale officials say the fault slip was caused by a blast.


















