ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Once the tallest structure in the world, Sudbury landmark to be dismantled piece by piece

By Lyndsay Aelick

Published

The Superstack is 381 metres (or 1,250 feet) high, 35 metres wide at the base and 16 metres wide at the top. It is the second tallest chimney in the world, exceeded only by a power station chimney in Kazakhstan. (Photo from video)