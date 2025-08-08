ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canadian teen sensation Mboko defeats Osaka to win NBO tennis final

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

18-year-old Canadian tennis sensation Victoria Mboko has defeated Naomi Osaka at the National Bank Open final in Montreal to capture her first career WTA title.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.