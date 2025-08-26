ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

SAAQclic: Cybersecurity official says department was unaware of the $222 million surplus in 2022

By The Canadian Press

Commissioner Denis Gallant arrives for the opening of public hearings of the Commission of Inquiry into the Management of the Modernization of the Information Systems of the Société de l'assurance automobile (SAAQ) in Montreal on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)