ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Quebec company hopes its plan to sell bananas, other exotic produce bears fruit

By The Canadian Press and Pierre Saint-Arnaud

Published

A bunch of bananas are seen growing at Éco Verdure, a family owned nursery specializing in exotic fruits and bananas in St-Eustache, Que., on Monday, March 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.