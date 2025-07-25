ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Montreal group takes campaign to restore U.S. foreign aid to Times Square

By The Canadian Press

Published

Montreal-based eQualitie has partnered with the American branch of Transparency International to post a message, seen here in this handout photo on July 8, 2025, urging Americans to "support foreign aid" on a video billboard in New York's Times Square. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Transparency International US (Mandatory Credit)


















Politics
World
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.