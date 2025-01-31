ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Montreal asks Quebec for help with language laws after English book club rejected

By The Canadian Press

Published

The offices of the Office québécois de la langue francaise (OQLF) are seen in Montreal on Nov. 21, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.